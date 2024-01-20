Water main break causes house to freeze over

TULSA, OKLA — A Tulsa home looked straight out of a winter movie on Friday as a water main break cover the the whole home in a blanket of ice.

"I went out the door and realized the water main broke and I was like oh no how am I gonna go to work" the homeowner Tosca Cook Said.

This unexpected freezing water covered not only the front of the house but also seeped into the backyard. Cook said she couldn't walk outside without sliding on the ice.

"We went back there in our backyard and as far I got was out the door" said Cook.

Cook said water and ice not only caused problems outside her house, but inside too.



"And because the water main broke - sending all that water down our chimney. And the water was coming down the chimney," Cook said.

With temperatures still well below freezing the city of Tulsa warns water main breaks are still a major risk. As for Tosca, everyone made it out of the house and down an iced over driveway safely.

"Very careful in trying to get out cause I was trying to see how much damage there is."

