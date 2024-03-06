Broken Arrow Public Schools 'Love Accounts' program sees community interest

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public Schools (BAPS) is seeing increased community interest with its "Love Accounts" program, which is aimed at keeping students fed so they can focus on learning.

Amy Wickersham, Senior Coordinator of Child Nutrition Programs at BAPS, said wholesome meals are important for learning. "If you eat breakfast, if you eat lunch, the students are more successful in school. Testing, behaviors, these are all tied to good meal access."

"Love Accounts" allows the community to make donations to fund school lunches. Wickersham said the program uses a discreet approach.

"Most of the time, the students are not aware. We don't want this to be something that they are saddled with during their school day. We just want them to know that they can come and get a meal"

Wickersham said the program is gaining momentum, drawing support from nonprofits, churches, and anonymous donors.

"It's been more active in the last year. We have had it in place for, I would say, probably three years, but it's just in a very limited capacity, and recently, it has really blossomed into a much more district-wide program."

BAPS said just over 50% of its students qualify for free and reduced lunches, and nearly 25% are considered food insecure.

Broken Arrow Neighbors offers a curbside meal service for students needing a meal after school hours.

"They are more than likely going hungry at home as well," said Megan Quickle, the organization's Executive Director.

Parents can schedule a pickup time on its website.

To donate to Love Accounts, click here.

