Broken Arrow police responding to apparent murder-suicide

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow police are on scene of an apparent murder-suicide at a home near the 100 block of West Roanoke Street in Broken Arrow.

Police say around 4:20 pm Wednesday, they were serving a search warrant in relation to a missing persons case and found an adult man, a juvenile male, and a dog dead inside the home.

BAPD says the adult man died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police said due to the condition of the house, they later found an adult woman dead in the house.

BAPD said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The medical examiner will determine the identities of those who died.

