Broken Arrow man volunteering ahead of Hurricane Milton

TULSA, Okla. — Broken Arrow resident Kirk Summers is one of 250 people from Oklahoma and Kansas volunteering with the American Red Cross currently dispatched to Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton.

"I'm in (the) Orlando airport waiting to get a rental car to go to the meeting place. We're going to meet and then divide up to go to shelters," Summers told 2 News via Zoom Oct. 8.

"I haven't talked to anyone in Orlando because there aren't many people here at the airport."

The number of people who heeded the help requested was a relief to the Red Cross's regional office in Tulsa. It's also the first time for many like Summers to hit the ground outside his home state. However, he said the Oklahoma Standard is of personal importance.



"I've had family that lost their home in a tornado," Summers said. "When you see your family lose everything, you want to help other people when you can."

There's also a call to action not to lend muscle but time.

"And that doesn't have to be at the hurricane. It can be right here in the community," American Red Cross regional spokesman Matt Trotter told 2 News Tuesday.



"We're asking people that have the time to donate blood in the coming days and make sure we can keep providing that to hospitals."

Summers added there's a simple message just about anyone can take from both hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"They just need to get out there and give everybody a helping hand," Summers said.

