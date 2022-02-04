Broken Arrow man records Olympic visuals, history

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Beijing Winter Games are officially underway. Almost the entire month of February is cram-packed with 15 different competitions.

Among the many athletes are also the broadcast team there to bring spectacular images right into your home.

Going to the Olympics is no easy feat for athletes. Training their entire lives, plus the work just months before the games to qualify. The same goes for those bringing us the images from nearly 7,000 miles away. It's the exact same thing for those photographers.

A man from Green Country is one of the men and women in Beijing recording history.

Jason Dillard is from Tulsa and now lives in Broken Arrow. He, usually, travels all over the country to film events, preparing him for his big opportunity.

"At some point, somebody will see that, that hard work and appreciate that hard work and, you know, give you a chance and allow you that. Allow you that a responsibility to come to join the team," Jason Dillard said.

Dillard said he is proud to be a part of the team.

"I by no means is my head grown because of this, but I'm very appreciative," Dillard said. "I'm very thankful. I've worked really hard to get to this point in my career."

Dillard will be in China for around a month to film the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as the large hill ski event.

With millions of people watching from all over the globe, you might think nerves would play a factor. Dillard said he is not letting that get to him.

"I really don't think about that," Dillard said. "I really don't think about that, that part of it, probably for a good reason. But I'm just in the moment, and I'm being creative. I'm listening to the director and behind the scenes, get to see the historical stuff going on."

While trying to navigate the camera, Dillard also has to navigate the coronavirus to make sure he stays healthy.

At the end of the day, the goal is to bring the best images he can right into your home.

"I'm working with a team of wonderful and talented individuals that are going for the same goal that I am, and that is to bring the Olympics to you. And you know, we all work together and to do the best, the best job we can."

For details on the latest coverage of the 2022 Winter Games and the schedule of events, visit the 2 News' Olympics page.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --