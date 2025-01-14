Broken Arrow families show more support for five-day school week

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public Schools has released results from a recent survey taken in December regarding the school week.

2 News has been following this story since the district ignited conversations regarding favoring either four or five-day school weeks:

Broken Arrow schools contemplate 4-day school week

The most recent survey from December shows an increase in individuals showing support for a five-day school week.

The survey conducted in November showed 46 percent of participants preferred a five-day school week while in December's survey, that number jumped to 71 percent.

2 News spoke to Cheyenne Milligan before about her preference for a five-day week. Her view still hasn't changed.

“I’m in favor of the five day week,” said Milligan.

Cheyenne has several young children she stays at home with when she's not at work and an older son who goes to school.

She says juggling all of their schedules would be even harder with a four-day week.

She said she understands why others prefer a four-day week, but she wouldn't be able to make it work.

“They’re in favor because it gives them more time for appointments or more time for family time, which is a good point," she said. "But I feel like there’s ways to do that without taking so much of the time for learning.”

Cynthia Yarberry is also a BAPS parent and supports the four-day week. We spoke with her over the phone

“I am absolutely ecstatic at the idea of a four-day school week," she said. "I think that it lends more time for me to teach my kids things at home. It lends more time for that one-on-one face time that kids really, really need. I have a middle schooler. She really does need that time with her family.”

Yarberry said she thinks she is definitely in the minority when it comes to liking the idea of a four-day week.

“The presence of social media and the presence on the news about this proposed 4-day school week has brought it to more people’s attention as time has gone on," she said. "That’s just gonna bring out more of the public opinion and 71% doesn’t surprise me.”

I took these points to Tara Thompson, the Chief Communications Officer for BAPS.

“That’s really one of the reasons we started this discussion- wanting to see how we can do education differently,” said Thompson.

She says the fifth day of a four-day week could be used for enrichment activities or even intervention for students who need it.

Still, she said this can be hard for some families.

“In those cases, many times it assumes that those parents are not working," said Thompson.

She is excited to see the standing committee use these results to draft up a calendar for the upcoming school year.

“We can start looking at what we can create as far as a calendar draft goes," she said. "We can really start looking at more with those preferences reflected in those now.”

Thompson said the standing committee will meet on Jan. 15 to start working on integrating the survey responses.

