Mom of cold case victim creates support group to foster community and 'make a difference'

TULSA, Okla — Maggie Zingman lost her daughter, Brittany Phillips, 22 years ago after she was found dead in her apartment.

Her murderer still hasn't been found.

She said she wants to help families going through similar situations, whether it's having gone through unsolved cases or missing person cases.

“Since I can't give Brittany gifts anymore on her birthday, the gift I will do on her birthday in months on is trying to give you people a connection and a voice," said Zingman.

It's why she decided to start "Brittany's Bridge," a new support group she plans on growing all across the state.

The first meeting she held was at the Bronson Brookside Library.

“I know it's scary to come to these things; it's scary if you haven't talked about the events, but this type of meeting is a group of people who will understand," she said. "Sometimes there's one person, sometimes there's 10. But it's also a connection that down the road you can have interaction with these people beyond this just first meeting.”

However, the meetings aren’t exclusive to just those who have been caught in the crossfire of tragedy,

She also invites anyone to join who wants to learn more about how they can help, like Shayleen Milner.

“I am very interested in cold cases and missing persons," she said. "I myself have been through a lot of trauma, and I very well could have been a missing person myself, or ended up a cold case myself.”

Milner said she sees Zingman as an inspiration, and wants to help in her mission by advocating for families.

“With awareness, more people can make a difference and be there for one another, and share stories," she said. "God is always working. It's just important to show up for each other.”

Oct. 4 is the anniversary of Brittany’s death and Zingman will be holding another get-together at her resting place at the Rose Hill Cemetery on Sunday.