'Brings everyone together': OKC Thunder hype impacting local businesses

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Thunder is headed to the finals for the first time since 2012.

It seems like everyone’s jumping onto the Thunder Train, trying to get their hands on some swag.

Emily Johnson and Kenseigh Helt made their own Oklahoma City Thunder purchases at Ida Red.

They said they wanted to support a local business while also getting their own unique OKC Thunder gear.

“We're not even necessarily big basketball fans," said Johnson. "But it just kind of brings everyone together, because it's from where we live, so we can just hype it up.”

Customers also said they like to be able to reinvest in their local economy.

“It just it brings everyone, the community, together," said Helt. "It helps support small things, brings in money and just helps everything thrive.”

Angelene Wright is the owner of Ida Red. She said being able to provide families with their own, unique, officially-licensed Thunder merch truly makes her happy.

“It's great, you know, shirts printed in Oklahoma and made by Oklahomans and supporting the Oklahoma team," said Wright.

Wright said her husband is also huge on the Thunder hype, which is another reason she wanted to make sure everyone has access to their team's swag.

“I love it when these kind of things come up and people are so excited, and maybe they're getting to go a game, or they're just having a watch party in their home, and they need their Thunder gear," she said. "We cannot keep the thunder shirts in stock. We do have a few, but we get them, and then they're gone again!”

