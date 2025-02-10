'Brings everybody together': Tulsa's Super Bowl watch parties aim to spread camaraderie

TULSA, Okla — The Super Bowl is always a big day for football fans, but instead of traveling all the way to New Orleans to see it live, many people have decided to stay in Tulsa.

Guests like Russell McCaskey think staying local is sometimes the best way to enjoy the game.

“Really looking for a good, competitive game,” he said. "The Oklahoma Sooners have the most players for the Super Bowl."

While McCaskey wasn't specifically rooting for one team or the other, he said he's excited to enjoy the atmosphere at the Neighborhood Bar on Edison Street either way.

"We could go somewhere else and watch the game, but just being around friends and loved ones makes it just such a better experience," he said.

Bartender Heather Biswell said the reason she loves her job is because of everyone that walks through the doors.

“When something happens, everyone comes together to make sure they’re good," she said. "It's more like a family."

Biswell also said she's appreciative of guests who help keep business going.

"This is what keeps our doors open here," she said. "Staying local is what keeps small businesses open.”

On Memorial Drive, the new Stixx Bar and Lounge also had a Super Bowl watch party.

Phil Tottress handles promotions for Stixx and said he wanted to ensure they put something on for such a big event.

“Not only will it help the business, it helps the community because it brings everybody together,” he said.

Being a new bar, Tottress said he hopes it'll help get the word out about Stixx.

“It’ll definitely help boost business," he said. "Because not everybody knows we’re here.”

