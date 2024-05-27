BRINGING RELIEF: Red Cross providing resources in Claremore after tornado

TULSA, Okla — The Red Cross is providing resources at Claremore's Memorial Heights Baptist Church.

The city was hit with a devastating tornado, and most of the area lost power. Ronnie LaCrone is one of the volunteers lending a hand.

"We're going to be putting out a lot of totes, a lot of tarps, rakes, shovels, and gloves. We'll be handing out a lot of stuff once they let us go in and start handing them out,” said Lacrone.

Volunteers are handing out food and water and providing shelter. They’re also giving boxes for people to store belongings and medical kits for injuries.

Rod Copland told 2 News what he'd noticed the most since the Red Cross arrived.

"People are coming in who are just looking for food and water and ways to charge their telephones,” said Copland.

Red Cross volunteers can also help people reconnect with loved ones. Copland just wants people to know they're here to help.

"The Red Cross is here meeting people at the point of their need whenever disaster like this happens. Red Cross is on the scene literally immediately,” said Copland.

The Red Cross is working non-stop to determine the biggest needs of the community.

