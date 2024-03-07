WSOP circuit tournament returns to Hard Rock Casino

TULSA, Okla. — The World Series of Poker just brought back a tournament to Tulsa, and organizers are royally flushed about its return, to say the least.

Whether new or seasoned, the Hard Rock Tulsa Circuit has been bringing players from all over to T-Town for the better part of a decade now.



As for why they keep coming back here to Tulsa, the tournament's director told 2 News it's because of Green Country's overall atmosphere.

"I travel all over the country, running different events," said Bill Bruce, "and Tulsa is a really inviting property. It's really Midwestern values, and everybody's real welcoming and real nice. It's nice change to come here and just feel some hospitality. It's a pleasure to come work here. I think you'll like it and it's a pleasure to play here, too."

The circuit kicked off on March 6 and will feature almost 50 events over the next couple of weeks, including the No Limit Hold'em Championship. If you play your cards right, you might make it to the championship table and score a big victory ring.

2 News Oklahoma

"I like to think it brings in lots of new players that aren't normally here," said Bruce. "It brings players all around the country and all around the region."

"So, it's meant to be a regional event, expose new players to the property [who] haven't been here before, who want to play some big poker events here," he continued. "And hopefully, the property retains some of those players, as loyal customers. That's what usually happens."

While the real-deal World Series of Poker happens in the summertime, Bruce said circuit events like these around the country act as a spring training of sorts for some players.

Anybody 21 years and older can play in the tournament.

To participate, just shuffle over to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa with some money to place down and come with your best poker face.

The circuit runs until March 18.

For a breakdown of the event schedule and the prices for buying into the events, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

