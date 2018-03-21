82-year-old man wins big in WSOP event at Hard Rock Casino
TULSA - An 82-year-old Green Country man winning big at "World Series of Poker" event at the Hard Rock Casino.
Russell Sawyer says he first started playing poker with friends several years ago.
"In the beginning it's more luck than skill," Sawyer said. "Sometimes it can be difficult competing against younger players. I just have to depend on experience and things that have happened in the past,” Sawyer said. “Sometimes like all poker player I make a mistake.”
One of first things Sawyer does when he sits down to play is carefully watch the other players’ eyes for clues about their hands.
Sawyer came in third place and won around $10,000.