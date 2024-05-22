Watch Now
Boy hit, killed by car in Broken Arrow

KJRH
Posted at 5:32 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 18:32:42-04

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department said it's investigating after a "juvenile male" was hit and killed by a car near 91st and Aspen.

The wreck happened around 4:20 p.m. on May 22.

BAPD said the boy was found dead in the driveway of a residence.

2 News is headed to the scene to learn more.

