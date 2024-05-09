BOIL NOTICE | City of Hominy continues boil notice after severe weather

HOMINY, Okla. — The May 6, EF-4 tornado began on the outskirts of the city of Hominy, which did not experience much damage but did go days without power — and still does not have drinkable water.

The city issued a boil water notice May 5, after its water supply from Hominy Municipal Lake tested positive for E. coli, but the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality couldn't get investigators to check its testing systems until Thursday because the plant was also without power the first half of the week.

The city announced Thursday afternoon the boil water notice will continue through at least the weekend as it follows guidance from DEQ.

In the meantime, Hominy Fire & Rescue has collected crates of water bottles and water buffaloes with help from American Legion Post 142 for anyone who needs them. In the first day and a half, volunteers said the number of residents to come by numbered in the hundreds.

"That's what we do. We take care of our communities," John Hamilton of Post 142 in Hominy said. "We help where there's a need. We fill that need, or try to."

Residents receiving the emergency bottles like Deborah Martin and Maria Sivils told 2 News there was never a time they didn't trust the water until now. They also only regained electricity Wednesday night.

"It was terrifying really. You just see nothing but blackness," Sivils said.

"We're managing. We are adapting. It's just part of the situation, you can't do anything about it," Martin said.

Previous coverage >>> BOIL ORDER: E. coli in Hominy water causing disruptions

The contamination continues to disrupt daily life in town, residents said.

Hominy Public Schools moved to distance learning temporarily due to the dirty water and storm damage, but its superintendent said Thursday the district will tough out for the final weeks of the semester.

After all, it could be worse.

"We're getting by. We're going to do it. At least we're not as bad as Barnsdall," Sivils said.

"We are blessed we didn't get hit like poor Barnsdall," Martin added.

Click here to donate to the tornado disaster relief fund.

