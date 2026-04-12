CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said a body was found in the woods off Highway 20, east of Claremore on April 12.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office said it was notified April 11 about a missing man in the area of Highway 20 and South Fred Swan Lane. Deputies said the man's pickup truck was found in the parking lot of a convenience store there.

WATCH: Body found near Claremore after truck left in parking lot for a week:

Body found near Claremore after truck left in parking lot for a week

Surveillance video showed the man parked his truck before walking into the woods about a week ago.

Rogers County Sheriff's Office and members of Tulsa Urban Search and Rescue Taskforce 3 searched the area the evening of April 11, before deciding to return during the following day.

The search resumed on April 12 and with the assistance of a cadaver K9, RCSO said the body was recovered quickly.

The man has not been identified at this time. 2 News is in contact with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office and will provide updates as we get them.

Rogers County Sheriff's Office

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