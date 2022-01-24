Bob Dylan to bring Rough & Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — New concert alert!
Bob Dylan added tour dates to his Rough & Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour and he's making a stop in Tulsa later this spring.
The Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour was first announced back in September 2021. The original shows were announced in support of Dylan's 39th studio album Rough And Rowdy Ways. The tour is expected to run until 2024.
Dylan is appearing at Tulsa Theater on April 13. His appearance in Tulsa will come in the weeks before the Bob Dylan Center is set to open.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available on the Tulsa Theater's website.
