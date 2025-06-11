Blues community mourning the murder of Selby Minner

TULSA, Ok — The Blues community is in shock over the loss of artist Selby Minner.

The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office said she was found dead at a home on Tuesday.

Law enforcement officers arrested her brother, Louis Guenther, who they say, admitted to killing her.

Selby was the founder of the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame and a well-known bassist and singer.

She entertained music lovers at the Cains Ballroom and at numerous venues all over the country, and she was known to bring imaginations to life.

“Anytime we lose someone from the Tulsa scene in terms of music, it’s a big deal and to see that she passed, it was heartbreaking,” said Cains co-owner, Chad Rodgers.

2 News spoke with several of Minner’s friends who say they are in complete shock over her death.

“I haven’t quit crying since I heard, because it’s just a waste and it wasn’t. We need her. Maybe people before took her for granted, and maybe they will do things in honor of her,” said eLiz, Co-owner and CEO of Radio IDL

“She was one of the kindest, dearest, most giving people that I have ever met and we have lost a legend, a legend not just in music, but a legend in goodness and kindness and it’s going to take a lot for me to really absorb that she is gone,” said Radio IDL Host, Stormy Miller.

KJRH

“She was at the place at the right moment to give the people the best voice,” said Poppa Nite, GM of Radio IDL.

Selby and her late husband, D.C. Minner toured together as part of the group, Blues on the Move.

The couple founded the Rentiesville Down Home Blues Club and the Dusk ‘Till Dawn Blues Festival.

2 News has included the probable cause affidavit for arrest without warrant for Guenther from the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office.

