BlackatNASA showcases diversity in the space agency

TULSA, Okla. — A Muskogee man is hoping to inspire the next generation to reach for the stars. He’s part of a viral trend called #BlackatNASA showcasing diversity in the space agency.

"I love Muskogee,” said Ty-Chris Beasley. “It’s a piece of my heart. It’s why I always represent the 918 wherever I go.”

From Muskogee, Oklahoma to the Kennedy Space Center, from the moment Ty-Chris Beasley set his eyes on the cosmos his career launched in a direction he never thought possible.

“Similar to how there are airports, the Kennedy Space Center is a spaceport so anybody that wants to launch or do any of our capabilities, I’m one of the people on the team to help facilitate that partnership,” said Beasley.

Space wasn’t really on his mind as he played football at Muskogee High, or even when he started at Langston University. A college internship set him on the trajectory to NASA.

“We can be a part of STEM,” said Beasley. “We can be lawyers. We can be doctors.”

A new viral trend showcases Beasley and other black men and women as well.

“I saw that trend,” said Beasley. “I was like, ‘Hey, you never know what type of impact that will allow and that will make for a student.’”

#BlackatNASA started with a single head shot but it quickly took off showcasing diversity in the space agency. It highlights diversity in race.

“I was ecstatic to see all these different faces,” said Beasley.

It also showcases diversity in hair.

“We’re getting away from the stigma, that this is unprofessional in the workplace,” said Beasley.

Beasley rocks his locs with pride.

“Don’t just judge me about my hair,” said Beasley. “Yes, the hair is a part of my culture. It’s a part of my being, but judge me on my works.”

He wants the next generation to know they can be anything they set their minds to and can look the way they want as well.

“If I can do it, you can too,” said Beasley. “If a young kid from Oklahoma or 918 area or a black kid with locs can see my picture it could make all the difference.”

He said as NASA gets ready to send the first black person and first woman around the moon, the sky’s the limit for possibilities.

“I firmly believe we’re in the golden age of space right now and I want to bring any and everybody along for the ride while we’re here,” said Beasley.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

