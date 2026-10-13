'Bixby's a great place to live': Mayor Bobby Schultz set for state of the city

BIXBY, Okla. — It's been just over two months since Bobby Schultz officially took over as mayor of Bixby, replacing former mayor Brad Girard in July.

"It's not a surprise that we've had some challenges the last couple of months, but I think that we've righted the ship and we're moving in the right direction," Schultz said.

On October 14, Schultz addresses the town in his state of the city.

"It's going to be a good day because people are going to see all the positive things, get a little bit more detail, and they're gonna see how we're addressing the concerns right now," Schultz said.

A lot has happened in the months since Schultz took over, both positive and negative. The city, passing a major bond in August.

Commercial development continues to happen too, namely at Spartan Creek near 151st and Memorial.

"It's going to be so much easier for the people, especially south of the Arkansas River, not to have to cross the bridge, the one bridge that we have," Schultz said. "They'll be able to do a lot of shopping there, and I think it will also draw people from Glenpool, Kiefer, Mounds, Leonard, Hectorville."

That positive, concerning for some people in town wondering if Bixby has the infrastructure to support both commercial and residential growth. Schultz plans to address that in his speech.

"I think people need to understand how housing is important to get commercial, commercial is important to get tax dollars, and then tax dollars are needed for the infrastructure," Schultz said. "They all work together."

Another big conversation within the city surrounds the city manager position. Joey Wiedel was arrested for DUI earlier this year. Schultz says the position is now open, and they've received a number of applicants.

"Police chief, fire chief, everybody reports to the city manager," Schultz said. "So it's very important that we have somebody with experience and the ability to lead."

Add it all up, and it's a lot to get to for Mayor Schultz.

"Bixby's a great place to live and we want to make sure that it continues to be a great place to live," Schultz said.