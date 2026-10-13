BIXBY, Okla. — A man is in police custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff at a Bixby home early Tuesday morning.

According to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, an investigation began after a reported break-in at a business in Broken Arrow. The owner of the business told investigators the suspect, later identified as Jacob McCoy, 33, had also allegedly made violent threats.

McCoy was later tracked to a home near 121st and Sheridan. After hours of negotiations, he exited the home just after 9 a.m.

Man in police custody after hours-long SWAT standoff at Bixby home

Officers used a less-lethal impact round before he was taken into custody.

McCoy's wife and baby, who were also in the home at the time, were able to exit safely. The investigation into the incident continues.

"We're very grateful that it didn't lead to anything far more dangerous, not only to him but his family that was in the home with home," said Ashley Wheeler with TCSO. "We're grateful that we have negotiators that are able to talk him down and to get him out of that situation."