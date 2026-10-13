8-year-old recovering after being hit by car near fairgrounds

TULSA, Okla. — An 8-year-old boy is recovering after he was struck by a vehicle near the fairgrounds Friday night, according to Tulsa police.

Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to the area of 15th Street and New Haven Avenue. Witnesses told police the boy and his mother were using a crosswalk and that the crossing lights were flashing when the child ran ahead of his mother and was hit by a car.

The driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The boy was taken to a hospital with a broken leg.

Police said investigators are continuing to review the circumstances surrounding the crash and have not yet determined whether any charges will be filed.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.