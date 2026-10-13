Tulsa voters asked to approve nearly doubling hotel tax to fund BOK Center, other city venues

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa voters will decide on Nov. 3 whether to approve a major increase to the city's hotel tax — a change that city leaders say would not cost Tulsa residents anything.

The proposed measure, which 2 News has been following since July, would raise the lodging tax from 5% to nearly 10%, with the charge falling on hotel guests and people staying at short-term rentals. It would be the first lodging tax increase in Tulsa since 1984.

Watch: Tulsa hotel tax hike for tourists heads to November ballot

Tulsa hotel tax hike for tourists heads to November ballot

City leaders say the additional revenue would help fund improvements at major city-owned venues, including BOK Center, Arvest Convention Center, and other tourism-driven destinations.

Andrew Hargis, president of the Metro Tulsa Hotel & Lodging Association, said Tulsa has fallen behind comparable cities.

"We're behind on investments in tourism. We need to update our facilities. Other cities are already ahead of us increasing their lodging tax. And it's important for us to catch and get in line with them. We haven't increased it in 40 years," Hargis said.

Renee McKenney, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said major venues are long overdue for investment.

"The BOK has not had updates since the first iPhone. So think about how many updates you have had on your iPhone since 2008. We need to be able to give back to the BOK. Give back to the Arvest Convention Center. Really maintain our beautiful Tulsa Performing Arts Center and all of our attractions are world class. So the expectation is that our venues are first class as well," McKenney said.

The funding plan would roll out in three phases, beginning in 2027, with additional revenue targeted through 2031 and beyond once current venue improvement bonds are paid off.

City leaders estimate the higher tax rate could generate over $20 million a year, doubling the revenue brought in by the current guest tax.

Tulsa City Councilors Karen Gilbert, Laura Bellis, and Phil Lakin, as well as the owner of the Mayo Hotel, were among those attending an event to promote the sales tax.

Voters will decide the issue on Nov. 3.



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.