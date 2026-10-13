Two killed in Muskogee County golf cart crash, OHP says

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Two people were killed Sunday night in a crash involving a golf cart and an SUV in Muskogee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 9:36 p.m. on State Highway 2 near East 303rd Street South. Investigators say a golf cart was traveling south in the roadway without lights when it was struck from behind by an SUV. The impact sent the golf cart off the road and onto its side.

The driver and passenger of the golf cart were ejected. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified them as 41-year-old John W. Head and 50-year-old Dawn M. Head, both of Porum. Authorities said both died from their injuries.

The driver of the SUV and a passenger were not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

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