Bixby Supt. Rob Miller running for state superintendent

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller is running for State Superintendent in 2026.

The announcement comes amid a lawsuit between Miller and current State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Miller filed a defamation lawsuit on Aug. 15, asking for $75,000 in civil relief for libel and slander. In a filing on Oct. 3, Walters' lawyers called the lawsuit frivolous.

He filed the lawsuit after Walters called him a liar and a clown at a State Board of Education meeting after Miller questioned the school's funding delays.

In the announcement Miller said:

“I’m not a politician. I’m a Marine and an educator. I’ve spent my life fixing problems, not making excuses. Oklahoma’s kids deserve better, and I’m running for State Superintendent to make sure they get it. I won’t let partisan politics ruin our schools—I’ll fight for results, for families, and most importantly, for our kids."

Miller's been in education nearly 30 years. He became superintendent of Bixby Public Schools in 2018. Miller said he'll retire from BPS in June to focus on the campaign.

In the most recent State of the State, Governor Kevin Stitt included Miller as a special guest and talked about his work in the Bixby school district.

For Miller's campaign website, click here.

