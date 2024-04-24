Bixby Public School's football facility plans draw mixed reaction

BIXBY, Okla. — An update to an old sports facility at Bixby Public Schools recently garnered some social media attention from district parents.

BPS released the renderings for its new 'Home of the Spartan' athletic facility for the football team.

The updates have already started. The building houses the football team’s locker room and administrative offices. However, parents are expressing their concerns over the allocation of the funds.

In a recent post of the rendering for the project on Facebook, parents expressed their feelings in the comments.

Many of the comments focused on the state of the other athletic facilities and the improvements that are needed.

2 News spoke with Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller about the building's new additions.

"We needed a facility that was high quality that the boys and the team deserved," said Miller.

He said the current building was only set up to support 60 student-athletes at a time. The roster for the 2023-24 football team exceeded 100 players.

"So this was one of those urgent needs that we went to the taxpayers within 2022, and said we just got to bring this up to the level that we are," said Miller.

The district said while it is currently making state-of-the-art improvements to the football facility, other facilities could follow suit.



The school district said it was a matter of bond issues and when the improvements to a vote.



The new facility will increase the locker room size and add bathroom space. Miller said the cheer team will also benefit from the expanded building.

The funds for the expanded building were voted on in a 2022 bond.

Superintendent Miller said revenue from the football team helps fund the other athletics.

"It’s certainly the number one revenue maker in our athletic department. The revenue that comes from our football programming supports almost all of our other athletic events," said Miller.



This is one of many projects the district is working on. Along with the athletic facility updates a new large academic building is in the works as well as a new administrative building.



The district and contractor are working quickly to get the building completed by the fall of 2024.

