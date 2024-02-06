Bixby man charged in crash that killed his daughter

TULSA, Okla. — A Bixby man accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed his daughter is now charged.

The Tulsa County DA charged Elliott Binney with seven counts:



First Degree Manslaughter

Leaving the scene of a fatality crash

Two counts of child neglect

Reckless driving

Transporting an open container of liquor

Driving left of center

Investigators said Binney left the scene of a crash in Bixby in mid-January. The crash killed his 16-year-old daughter Shelby and injured three other members of the family. Police arrested Binney in Choteau hours later.

Body cam video, booking report released

2 News previously reported, on Jan. 11, BPD responded to a rollover crash near 88th Street and 171st Street. Officers said the crash ejected Shelby Binney. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Three other family members were involved in the crash and were treated for their injuries.

Father arrested after crash kills daughter

BPD told 2 News that Binney left the crash that killed his daughter and injured other family members. In the arrest affidavit, Binney told police he took a "gulp" of vodka while driving his family and was passing cars in a no passing zone.

Binney suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was treated and released to police custody. He previously bonded out of jail on $102,100 bond.

This was not the first time Binney was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash.After the crash 2 News went in-depth into Binney's driving history and past violations.

Friends talked to 2 News about missing Shelby and waiting to see what happened next with the allegations against her father.

Deadly Crash Investigation

2 News will continue to follow this story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

