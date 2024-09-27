Bixby implements new school security app to streamline communication

BIXBY, Okla. — 700 children and teens have been arrested in the last three weeks across 45 states, accused of making violent threats against schools.

That's according to research from the New York Times.

Lockdowns are becoming prevalent and disruptive.

“It can be very disruptive because, not only does it make students feel unsafe, their parents find out and then they are not sure if the school knows how to adequately address it,” said Rob Miller, Superintendent of Bixby Public Schools.

To ensure safety, Miller says Bixby is rolling out a new program that includes new technology.

It is an app called Hey HQ and connects teachers, administrators and school officers quickly during an incident.

“It allows our teachers to communicate quickly in case of any scenarios or any emergency,” said District Safety Officer Steven Scott.



Scott says that while texts and walkie-talkies are still used for communications, this option gets everyone clued in at the same time.

By activating the “active assailant” option on the app, the entire building and authorities are alerted.

There is a live chat option for communicating with each other during the incident as well.

There are lower-tiered incident options, too. For example, a lost child, medical help, or a drug and alcohol incident would not necessarily contact the authorities immediately.

“It would notify the site principal, and you could get SROs (School Resource Officers) notified so they could start heading in that direction and be aware of the situation,” said Scott.

The district can not require teachers to download the app on their phones, but Scott says approximately 75% have.

Miller said the district already has security officers, secure vestibules, background checks for visitors and metal detectors are available for use when they deem necessary.

“As a daily basis and having young students walking through, we think that is a little bit over,” Miller said.

Miller considers the app a more “behind the scenes” approach that will keep students safer and focus on school rather than worry.

The technology is fully funded through the Tulsa Community Foundation and Secure Our Schools Foundation.

Any school can apply, and it comes with other helpful resources in addition to the technology.

Click here to apply.

Jenks is using the program as well.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

