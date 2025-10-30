Bixby food bank asking for donations

BIXBY, Okla. — As people continue to worry about what may happen after SNAP funding runs out on Nov. 1, area food banks hope to step in. The Bixby Outreach Center needs help to do that.

"We don't want to turn people away," BOC Executive Director Julie Prox said. "We want to at least be able to give something. It just might not be as much as they're used to."

That's not the reality yet, but it's a concern Prox has with the holidays quickly approaching.

"There's a perception that south Tulsa and the Bixby area is kind of an affluent area, and maybe there's not a lot of need here," Prox said. "And that couldn't be further from the truth."

KJRH

Since this time last year, Prox tells 2 News they've seen a 32% increase in visits to the center, serving communities including Bixby, Mounds, Liberty, and others. And as the need rises, donations have slowed.

"White rice. We're always low. Rice goes quickly," Prox said. "Soups are usually something we run out of quickly. We have no pasta sauce right now."

All valuable items for people like Glenpool's Dawn Briggs, in shopping for her mom.

"They really do have a lot of items," Briggs said. "Healthy food. She actually depends on it."

Prox said they put out a need for donations on social media, and so far, the community's responded, with donations coming in pretty much every hour of the day. All processed by some of the 80 BOC volunteers, like Joely Flegler.

"I just love how it helps the community," Flegler said. "The community always gives back to the BOC. We have amazing volunteers and staff."

So as fear of what may come after November 1, BOC keeps pushing forward.

"I think it's a great benefit for the community," Briggs said. "It's always been welcoming and very helpful."

"The last two days, we've had at least 20 people pull up delivering food," Prox added. "I've had people hand me checks. The generosity is definitely showing in this community."

BOC has their Blue Jeans Ball on November 1, their biggest fundraiser all year. If you'd like to attend, or donate food or money, you can do that on their website.

