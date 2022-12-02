Bixby contemplates redistricting after unprecedented growth

BIXBY, Okla. — As the city of Bixby sees rapid growth, city officials are looking at redistricting its wards so population numbers within wards remain stable.

Since 2000, Bixby officials say they’ve seen an average of 1,000 new people move there each year.

Fresh from the Bixby Spartans' pep rally and decked out with Spartan gear, Lynn Hernandez and eight-year-old daughter Angel say they wouldn't live anywhere else.

“I love Bixby. I think it’s a great place," Angel said.

According to its statistics, there’s already been 346 housing permits in Bixby for 2022, followed by Tulsa at 330 and Jenks at 297. Broken Arrow leads at 409.

“It’s exciting to see the plans and continued growth for the area," Hernandez said. "Plus the school district is amazing."

Ward 3 has seen the most growth with over 6,000 in population - over 5 percent from the average in 2020. It's why city officials say they’re contemplating redistricting.

“With most of the population being up north, and now moving south, some of the wards are a little bit smaller in miles, but the population is more," said Bryan Toney, Public Information Officer for the city of Bixby.

Both can agree South Memorial can be a headache at times, but Toney says there's plans in the works.

“It’s the main thoroughfare going north and south," Toney said. "I believe there’s some plans in ODOT's eight year plan to do extended work and put in extra lanes.”

But Hernandez and Angel are going to continue taking the good with the bad and embrace the positives growth has brought to Bixby.

City officials say the school district has also seen a seven percent spike in growth annually.

