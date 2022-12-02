YouTube features Impact Production's film, A Bocelli Family Christmas

A Tulsa production company is capturing the magic of Christmas with a worldwide premiere on YouTube.

Impact Productions teamed up with world famous, tenor Andrea Bocelli and his family to produce the film, A Bocelli Family Christmas.

They were contacted about doing the Christmas special and after tweaking the initial pitch, a product was born and producers traveled to Italy to bring the story to life.

The special features over 100 cast and crew and was shot in August nestled against the backdrop of the Italian Alps.

The film features singer, Andrea Bocelli and family members, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli in their first family project together.

“Andrea is of course the world's most famous tenor, but he is also a man of faith and being able to talk with someone with that caliber of talent and that meaningful of faith to him, it's just kind of a dream come true for us,” says Impact Productions CEO, Tom Newman.

A Bocelli Family Christmas takes the viewer on the journey of a young girl separated from her family at Christmas time, and follows her quest to be reunited with them once again.

"Virginia travels by hot air balloon to meet up with her family for the Christmas holiday, and there is an angel that is leaving little clues and bringing some very special Christmas wishes,” says Newman.

“We just put our heads together and kind of came up with this story, kind of a fairy tale Christmas story and it has kind of a magical feel to it and a lot of their songs from their album,” says producer, Kristian Kelly.

Producers say they want the viewer to come away from the film with a very important message.

"We have so much going on in the world lately that seems heavy and there are so many issues and problems, but there is also so much beauty and joy and this kind of takes us out of everything we are dealing with right now and this says hey let's take a break and enjoy the beauty of Christmas,” says Kelly.

YouTube is doing a worldwide premier of the film on December 4th and millions are expected to tune in.

The Trinity Broadcasting Network will also feature a special showing on December 16th at 8pm eastern standard time.

For more information on Impact Productions and the Christmas film, A Bocelli Family Christmas, you can visit www.impactproductions.com

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --