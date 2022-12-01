Inflation forces Tulsa area small businesses to make changes

TULSA, Okla. — Small businesses in Tulsa are taking a hit as inflation continues to roar across the nation. This comes after the pandemic and the supply chain also played a role.

Ingredients at Russo's Pizzeria in Tulsa and Broken Arrow have been costing a pretty penny lately. Just about every ingredient on their pizza bar has increased by about 20 percent, according to co-owner Ben Oxford.

Oxford says a case of lettuce has cost him $125 compared to its usual $25 before inflation.

“It’s not just commodities. It’s also electricity, it’s gas, water, CO2, all the things you need that the customer doesn’t see behind the scenes," Oxford said.

Oxford says they were forced to put a nine percent charge on all checks. They've been transparent about it through signs and social media. They plan to get rid of it soon.

As an embroiderer, Bryan Schooley of Tulsa’s Greenhouse Outfitters is in the same boat. Finding inventory became a struggle, followed by price hikes for their oil-based ink, and more.

“Not only does it increase when the price of oil increases," Schooley said. "When the supply and the price increases, it becomes difficult to get.”

The struggle is real for small businesses across the nation at this time, and it’s no different here in Tulsa. Schooley says it's important to not forget about the little guys — the small business owners in the community.

