BILL'S DUE: Pawnee asks for payments on past due utilities

PAWNEE, Okla. — Pawnee is laid back. The kind of place that still has Christmas decor up in February. Folks in town have a sense of pride.

“I think we really care about our town, and I think that’s what makes us unique,” Kerry Roche, of Pawnee said.

2 News Oklahoma listened to Roche’s thoughts on a situation surrounding utility bills, a situation in which Pawnee’s laid-back attitude had to change.

“Lot of people kind of got used to owing a lot of money in the past and the city needs the money,” Roche said “We need to collect our dues.”

The Pawnee City Council just passed the “Utility Recovery Plan.” It seems several customers around Pawnee have racked up a big bill for their utilities. Pawnee let some of those accounts slide, but is now calling due.

“I pay my bill. I think it’s possible,” Roche said.

KEY POINTS OF THE PROGRAM



Customers with a past due balance are required to arrange a payment plan, in person at City Hall, located at 510 Illinois St, Pawnee, OK 74058.

Utility debt payments will be split evenly over an 11-month period.

The debt payments are expected on top of regular monthly charges.

Debt payments are due on the 20th of each month. Late fees will be added starting on the 21st. Utilities will shut off if payments are not made by the close of business on the 27th.

In one example, the city cited an outstanding balance of $5,000; which would mean a bill of about $450 a month.

2 News Oklahoma sought to find out how long these bills have been adding up and how it happened. A message left with a receptionist at city hall went unanswered. Upon walking into city hall, an employee said the mayor was too busy for an interview.

“What if people are not able to pay that? What happens?” Brandi Johnson said, “There’s elder people out there who are on fixed incomes. Like they’re just gonna shut their electric off and that’s it?”

Yes. By all indications, Pawnee crews will shut off power on past-due accounts if payment arrangements are not kept. The debt payments are due on top of regular monthly dues.

