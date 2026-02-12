Bill that would guarantee monetization rights to minors in OK passes first hurdle

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A bill that would offer financial protections for minors on social media has cleared its first hurdle in the Oklahoma legislature.

House Bill 1016, authored by Tulsa Representative Michelle McCane, passed unanimously out of the House Civil Judiciary Committee. It now moves to the Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety Oversight.

If House Bill 1016 becomes law, minors who appear in at least 30% of a content creator’s monetized content within a 30-day period, or in content that has generated over $10,000, the adult creating the content must maintain records of the minor’s involvement and earnings until they are 21 years of age.

“Online content creation is a rapidly growing industry, and it is important we start putting policies in place now,” said McCane. “This measure gives minors the ability to receive compensation for content they appear in and the ability to request that content be removed. Minors are unable to give consent, so this would restore some power back to them and provide recourse for those who may be exploited.”

Minors 13 or older may request that content featuring them be removed, and the content creator has seven days to complete the request.

