TULSA, Okla — Despite a loss in the USL Championship, FC Tulsa fans told 2 NEWS they were enthused for a season full of success.

FC Tulsa just won the Western Conference Championship back on November 15, causing a huge ripple effect.

WATCH: BIGGER THAN A GAME: Fans proud of FC Tulsa's accomplishments during championship:

BIGGER THAN A GAME: Fans proud of FC Tulsa's accomplishments during championship

The team hadn’t made it to the championships since 1983, when they were known as the Roughnecks.

Eddie Giulio has been dubbed the "oldest" FC Tulsa fan, having followed the team in the 80s.

He is also the president of the High Corner Club, they don't miss a single game.

He said anyone is allowed to join.

All you have to do is show up at the field's high corner and enjoy the game.

“It’s been a magical season," he said. "I always say come to play. Don't worry about winning, just come to play.”

After 120 minutes of head-to-head combat with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, they took the game to penalty kicks.

FC Tulsa lost 5-3.

Still, FC Tulsa fans said the team did much more than go to the championships; they revolutionized the way people see soccer in Tulsa and Oklahoma overall.

“It’s still exciting, making soccer part of Tulsa a reality," said Alfredo Marcelo. "They made us believe in a team that has given us so many exciting moments. These aren’t the results we were looking for, obviously, they weren’t looking for this, but still something that brings us together.”

Other fans, like the Orozcos, said that while the loss is disappointing, the season has been amazing.

“Tulsa is better team," said Ethan Orozco. "But when you go to penalties, it is what it is, kind of a coin flip. Again, I think Tulsa deserved it.”

Richard Orozco agreed, saying FC Tulsa has a lot to be proud of, and so do the fans.

“I feel like Tulsa had such a great season, everything they did was amazing," he said. "Obviously, this is a historic day for them in general. So, congrats to them for making it to the championship game, and congrats on being the Western Conference Champions as well.”

They said they can't wait for next season.

For those interested in attending next year's games, FC Tulsa has already released season ticket memberships here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

