BIG PLANS: Multi-million dollar development coming to downtown

TULSA, Okla. — An area just south of Cain’s Ballroom, has sat dormant for years. However, some Tulsans believe it’s a hotbed for opportunity.

Now, developers at Pivot are working to make the opportunity a reality.

Plans for a multi-million dollar project are in motion. It’s set to include housing, shopping, office space and entertainment.

As for parking, they plan to build a parking garage, with at least 450 spaces. 80 of which will be reserved for the general public.

Jonathan Dodson, CEO of Pivot, is excited to bring the project to Tulsa.

“You start to see what we could do, in terms of building out that block,” Dodson said, “That becomes a really fun place. I can’t wait to go to a show at Cain’s and stay the night, at a hotel right down the street.”

Russell Sniveley just moved back to Green Country, and was exploring downtown Tulsa when he met with 2 News.

“To live downtown, to be close to things like that, be close to venues like that … it’d be nice,” Snively said.

On the other side of the coin, Tarey Carson isn’t so convinced.

“[Housing developments] keep going up everywhere, and they’re just vacant because no one can afford to live there,” Carson said.

2 News asked Dodson for some of the details around the housing.

“It’ll be apartments,” Dodson said, “It’ll be for rent, and we’re trying to make it market-rate apartments there in Tulsa.”

“They should be implementing more like the music and arts scene, and just like growing, just like the culture,” Carson said.

Terry Snively has other ideas.

“It should be a mix, I think, for family, for entertainment, that people would love to go to,” Snively said.

If all goes through, this development will make her wish a reality.

