'Big headache': Ongoing issues for Okmulgee Rural Water District #7

OKMULGEE COUNTY — 2 News received calls and emails from viewers in Okmulgee County, specifically in Rural Water District #7, saying they're going four days without water. Jeff Moore, the Okmulgee County emergency manager, said they're aware of the issue and crews were working to restore the water to residents as soon as possible.

A faucet without water was a familiar sight for Carol Martin. She lives south of Beggs, belonging to the Rural Water District #7.

"It happens all the time, we don't know when it's going to happen," said Martin.

2 News reported in 2023 how the Okmulgee County Rural Water District #2 was also dealing with water problems.

On Sept. 4, Martin said he was also worried about her livestock.

"It's a big headache… It's been terrible… Animals are going without water, we're going without showers," said Martin.

Martin told 2 News she had to drive 20 minutes several times a day to shower or get water, and the community has had enough.

"It's hard on my job, on me, on everybody... Because nobody around here has water right now," said Martin.

Moore said the water pumps stopped working on Aug 31, which drained the water tower and its lines.

"They are proactively trying to get some solutions to this," said Moore.

2 News asked Moore when the tower would be fixed and when water could be restored.

"I can't give an exact time frame… Once they get it restored, residents will start to get their water, hopefully within 12 to 24 hours," said Moore.

Moore said in the meantime, residents can get their water from a water tank at 802 N Broadway in Beggs.

"Everybody knows how bad it is without water, and it would be gracious if they would actually be able to get it fixed," said Martin.

