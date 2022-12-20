Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma launches sports program

TULSA, Okla. — To help attract volunteers, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma has launched a new program to make things a bit easier.

The Big League program will provide planned, sports-centered activities every month. The goal is to have two activities a month where the Bigs and Littles show up and spend some time together.

“So, it's a great option for people with a little bit more of a busy schedule or worry about, you know, what am I going to talk about with this little? Or when am I going to do it? When am I going to hang out? I don't know how to coordinate well with parents,” Abi Sutherland, Tulsa Area Director, said. “It gives them a lot of flexibility.”

Big League is a familiar idea that Sutherland said started in Colorado a while back, so it has been tried and tested. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma is looking for more volunteers, especially Big Brothers.

“So, we always have seen a large weight with little brothers, our little brothers can wait anywhere from six months to a year plus, and we don't want that for them,” Sutherland said. “We want to get that consistent mentor in their life as early as possible.”

For the Little Brothers, who are not sports-centered, Sutherland said they have thought of that too.

2 News Oklahoma 2 News Oklahoma Today Anchor Justin Fischer sits down to learn more about the new Big Brothers Big Sisters sports-centered program aimed at attracting more volunteers. Dec. 20, 2022.

“So that's why we do the watching events,” Sutherland said. “Even if say we're doing an activity like cornhole, and the littles not really feeling it that day, we would have some different activities there for them to do just in case they want to do that.”

With the increasing interest in eSports, Sutherland said there is a plan to add that to the agenda.

“We will definitely do some eSports things because that is huge, especially right now to littles they're all interested in that,” Sutherland said.

The process to sign up for the Big-League program is the same as BBBS’s original program.

Learn more about BBBS here.

