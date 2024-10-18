Beyond Apology Commission holds first meeting toward reparations

The Beyond Apology Commission has officially launched and is focusing on reparations and economic restoration for survivors and descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

It’s a historic effort aimed at healing our community and setting a path for shared prosperity in Tulsa.

The Beyond Apology Commission held its first meeting with nine newly appointed members.

The group consists of descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre and north Tulsa community leaders.

In a news release, the city said the commission hopes to restore economic mobility, prosperity, and inter-generational wealth for the survivors, descendants, and residents of north Tulsa.

"We are just following a model on what can we do from a local standpoint right? We know this is not a fix to reparations and it’s nowhere near a solution to it, but this is something that can be done on a local level and housing was one of those things that the Mayor said that he could do and so now we are just getting this task force together to see how can we implement that,” said Kristi Williams, a descendant of a 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivor.

Williams said her great-aunt was in the Dreamland Theater when the massacre happened.

“I am hoping that we can do some great work on this commission and challenge the city to do repair,” said Williams

Mayor GT Bynum announced the creation of the Beyond Apology Commission following the release of the 2023 Beyond Apology report.

A city spokesperson said the commission has been charged with producing a recommendation and implementing a plan for a housing equity program.

“That very much aligns with the focus of the city council and I that have placed around creating more housing in Tulsa and more affordable housing in Tulsa in particular and we just happen to have approve through our Improve our Tulsa last year tens of millions of dollars that are available for housing initiatives in our city,” said Mayor Bynum.

I asked the Mayor about those who are uncomfortable with the reparation process.

“I think there are some folks who are suspicious of this commission because it’s associated with the city and others might be suspicious of it because they don’t think we should be talking about reparations at all. My ask is that you just allow the commission to do its work and see what they actually propose before you make up your mind,” said Mayor Bynum.

The city said its goal is to present the recommendation to the Mayor and the City Council by November 30th.

From the City of Tulsa:

The members, representing the specific criteria for the Commission are as follows:

Youth (18-24 Years Old) - vacant

Elder (60 Years and Older) - TheRese Anderson Aduni

1921 Race Massacre Descendant - vacant

North Tulsa Community Leader - Corinice Wilson

Policy and Legislative Expert - Kristi Williams

Housing Equity Expert - Greg Taylor

Health Equity Expert - D'Marria Monday

At-Large (4) - Phil Armstrong, Jacqueline Evans, Mattece Mason, and Damali Wison

Mayor Designee

District 1 Councilor Designee

A full schedule of upcoming meeting dates and times is available online. For more information about the Commission, click here.

