'Best of the best': Trainers, horses in Tulsa for NSBA World Championship

TULSA, Okla — While the Olympics are happening in Paris, the National Snaffle Bit Association's World Championship started here in Tulsa on July 8.

The competition brought people from all over the world to our city for a two-week event.

"We sell almost 3000 stalls. We estimate that 2.5 people come with each one of those stalls. So our total that we have from our economic impact study is almost $12 million we bring directly into the city," said Stephanie Lynn the executive director of NSBA.

It's because of the large equestrian-suitable building that the championship is able to be held in Tulsa.

"The facilities here are really, really suited for our horse show," said Lynn.

It takes a lot to prepare for a competition like this. The organizers needed to make sure to have appropriate equipment

on hand to switch out arenas.

Plus, it's important to keep the horses comfortable before, during, and after competition.

They even had a machine that resembled a dirt Zamboni.

"This mixes the dirt off and also puts water down so we try to maintain the accurate water conditions, the moisture level in that soil," said Lynn.

She said that for most of these riders, this is where they start competing. When at the arenas, 2 News saw multiple novices riding for the title.

"Right now, the Olympics is going on, and they're jumping at the highest heights of any horse’s capability, and the rider has an extremely high level of that on the horse and the rider. This would be where they start," said Lynn.

2 News also spoke with one of the horse trainers who’s competing in the events.

This is not the first competition for trainer Denton Debuhr in Tulsa. He said he looks forward to this event every year.

"The World Show here in Tulsa is our premier event and it's kind of the best of the best of everything and every discipline and just a group of people trying to get the best out of the clients and their horses," said Debuhr.

The horse show tests jumping as well as walks, canter and trots, among other classes.

The show will also have competitions for veterans and people with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities.

The event will be at the Expo Square until Aug. 18 and is free to the public.

