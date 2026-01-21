BeHeard X Creoks winter shelter expanding capacity to 250 beds ahead of storm

TULSA, Okla. — BeHeard and Creoks are taking their capacity at their 24/7 winter shelter from 135 to 250 ahead of this weekend's expected winter storm.

“We started off with 50 people per night and of course the word spread," said Amber Gutierrez, Chief Communications Officer for Creoks. "People knew what they were getting here, which is three meals per day... I think with these extreme temperatures, it’s going to be a blessing for most people who are unhoused.”

They opened in November and, since then, have had a steady stream of folks looking for a warm place to lay their heads at night.

With the capacity lift, Gutierrez said they need some help.

“We’re asking for anyone that can to donate bottled water, prepackaged snacks, warm clothing for adults which would be like coats, gloves, hats, as well as brand new socks, bras and underwear,” she said.

Gutierrez also said large tubs, like Rubbermaid tubs, would help provide their guests with a place to put their personal belongings.

Donations can be brought to the west side of the building off 72nd St. and Admiral. There is a donation box in the parking lot for easy drop-offs.

Jeremiah Ingalls has been coming to the shelter since the first day it opened.

“It’s not an easy life," said Ingalls. "Everybody’s struggling here, and we get on each other’s nerves and everything else, but this is a good place. I like it.”

Ingalls said he feels cared about and loved here, with the staff doing what they can to support everyone who walks through the double doors. 2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen asked where he'd go if he didn't have a bed at the winter shelter.

“I might be walking around with no legs by now," Ingalls joked. "I don’t know what I’d do. I don't know what I'd do.”

Gutierrez said that's part of why they put this shelter here — they saw a need and wanted to help bridge the gap.

"Before we opened the warming shelter, people in this area and east Tulsa would have to walk at least four to five miles to get to the nearest shelter, which would probably be downtown," she said. "During these kinds of temperatures, walking a mile can be dangerous.”

For more ways to help and resources, visit Housing Solutions Tulsa.

