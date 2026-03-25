BEGGS, Okla. — Beggs Public Schools received help from neighboring communities after an EF3 tornado destroyed several of its school buses.

School leaders said five buses were loaned from Adair and Noble Public Schools, which allowed students to continue getting to and from school while the district recovers.

WATCH: Beggs schools receive buses from neighboring districts after EF3 tornado

Beggs schools receive buses from neighboring districts after EF3 tornado

For many families, those buses are essential.

“They take it in the morning, they take it to sports, they take it home,” said Beggs' parent, Brittaney Cantrell.

KJRH

Cantrell, who has five children who rely on the bus, said the tornado’s damage to the school and the surrounding community has been difficult.

“To see the damage to the school is really upsetting for them and for me,” Cantrell said.

The storm damaged homes, school buildings, and transportation resources for the Beggs schools.

Middle School Principal Brandon Bookout said the support from other districts has made a major difference.

“It’s been a blessing, it’s taken a lot of stress off our plates as teachers and administrators,” Bookout said.

He said the district is still working to determine which of its original buses can be repaired and which are a total loss. He added that they're working to figure out a long-term transportation plan for the next school year.

Cantrell said the help from other districts is making an impact.

“It not only helps me out and my family, but so many of the surrounding families that live in rural areas,” Cantrell said.

Bookout said the borrowed buses will remain in use through the rest of the school year as recovery efforts continue.

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