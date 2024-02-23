Watch Now
Bartlesville man arrested after armed standoff with police

Bartlesville Police Department
Posted at 3:25 PM, Feb 23, 2024
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville police said officers responded to a call a little before Noon on Feb. 23 to a potential domestic abuse situation near Hazel Road and East Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene and learned there was an armed man inside the home.

The homeowner showed officers a live feed of the man inside the home and he was seen pointing a weapon out the windows of the home towards officers.

They quickly backed away and secured a perimeter near the home.

Officers have arrested the man and he is in police custody.

