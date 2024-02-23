Bartlesville man arrested after armed standoff with police

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville police said officers responded to a call a little before Noon on Feb. 23 to a potential domestic abuse situation near Hazel Road and East Drive.
Officers arrived at the scene and learned there was an armed man inside the home.
The homeowner showed officers a live feed of the man inside the home and he was seen pointing a weapon out the windows of the home towards officers.
They quickly backed away and secured a perimeter near the home.
Officers have arrested the man and he is in police custody.
