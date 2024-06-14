Bartlesville hotel giving back after community support during tornado cleanup

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — This is a story of giving what you get. The Bartlesville Hampton Inn dealt with the effects of a tornado that hit the hotel in May.

But now they are paying the kindness forward with hygiene kits they're donating to the American Red Cross.



The kits include shower soaps, a razor, shaving cream, a toothbrush, toothpaste, hand soap and a washcloth.

"You know, I think it's kind of the charm of living in small communities in Oklahoma, is the fact that everybody has everybody’s back," said Director of Operations Heather Cain.

Last month an EF4 tornado went through Barnsdall into Bartlesville. One of the places that saw the most damage was the hotel.

Barnsdall and Bartlesville tornado clean-up

While they are still patching up the damage, the hotel’s staff is paying the community kindness forward.

"We had so much outpouring of support from our community. People checked in on us. Asking if they can help with cleanup. It felt really good, so we wanted to spread some of the back," said Cain.

She said it was a good opportunity for the team to regroup after the tornado. The hotel was closed for about 12 days after the tornado. Those days the employees offered their support.

"We had a lot of fun. We assembled 500 of the 1000 that we want to assemble yesterday. It was a good time we had music playing and everybody’s spirits were up," said Cain.

Cain is grateful for her team. She said there were about 60 to 65 guests when the tornado hit. All were safe due to the hotel's emergency plans.

"I mean we can take a little bit of damage to the building that’s fine. Nobody was hurt and that’s all that matters," said Cain.

As they assembled the kits, she said her employees felt the reward for their actions.

"I think that that’s, a sense of pride you get being able to do something for your community," said Cain.

Once the kits are assembled they're going to the American Red Cross one of the first groups in Bartlesville after the storm.

Cain said the hotel is now in the cosmetic stage of repairs and is back open for reservations.

