Bartlesville champions water price cap passing in Senate

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Water Resources Development Act of 2024 aims to slash the price that municipalities - and therefore the customers - have to pay to get drinking water.

The legislation passed in the U.S. Senate on Dec. 18 and awaits Pres. Biden's signature.

At Copan Lake, water supply issues have lingered for years due to drought. A drought lasting much of 2023 was recorded as the area's second worst ever.



Currently, Town of Copan has a precautionary boil notice in effect, and is welcoming outside help.

On Dec. 23 its city hall said it couldn't comment on the new bill because it hasn't gathered all its facts yet, but residents told 2 News off-camera any relief to infrastructure or water supply is a win.



The City of Bartlesville called the bill's passing a "major win".

"We're looking to get at least 10-16 million gallons or more of water a day to suffice for our long-term needs," Bartlesville's Water Utilities director Terry Lauritsen said.

Lauritsen added the cost for future usage rights from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the reservoir was going to be $11 million for 2 million gallons a day. Instead, the bill would make it be just $520,000.

Sen. James Lankford specifically named Bartlesville as a benefactor.

“Oklahomans want clean, safe water. We have worked for months to negotiate provisions in the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) to make it easier for Oklahoma communities to upgrade their water infrastructure, buy more water, and expedite essential projects. This legislation is a major win for the entire state of Oklahoma.” Sen. James Lankford

"We're looking to plan for the growth and have a pretty robust water system so that it can withstand droughts and maybe different environmental factors that can impact water supply," Lauritsen said. "So whenever we can add that without impacting the customer's rates and price they have to pay for it, I think that's a win-win for both of us."

According to the Corps of Engineers, the bill doesn't include direct funding for added infrastructure. That would come from separate congressional approval.

