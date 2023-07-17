Bartlesville water restrictions lifted after heavy rains fill Hulah Lake.

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville lifted water restrictions for residents as heavy rains fill Hulah Lake.

City Manager Mike Bailey said, “As a result of weekend rains that have filled Hulah Lake, the City’s primary water supply source, we have moved to Stage 1 of the Water Shortage Ordinance. This means we will continue our public awareness campaign for water conservation, as called for in Stage 1 of the ordinance."



Bartlesville residents are going back to Stage 1 effective immediately. The City the following guidelines for Stage 1:

Splash pads will be opened as soon as possible, likely today and/or tomorrow. (Updates will be posted on the City’s Facebook page, City of Bartlesville GOV.)

Staff will recommend the City Council approve a resolution rescinding emergency water rates effective today. (The resolution requires City Council approval.)

There are no restrictions on outdoor water use at this time. However, conservation is strongly encouraged.

A free shuttle service will be provided to Bartlesville residents to the Osage Hills State Park Swimming Pool, using the CityRide vehicles. See details in this edition of City Beat.

The City-owned pools will remain closed for the rest of the summer due to staffing concerns according to the City.

City officials thank Bartlesville residents for their patience and those who conserved water during the drought. They are continuing to monitor water levels as summer heat levels remain high.

