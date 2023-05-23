City-owned pools, splash pads in Bartlesville won't open amid drought conditions

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The city of Bartlesville is still in phase three of water conservation efforts. Thanks to the recent rain the overall water supply increased for the first time in almost a year. But it wasn't anywhere near enough.

With summer and Oklahoma heat fast approaching, residents will have a limited number of ways to cool off. Haley Jackson is from Bartlesville and a mother of two.

“I can't keep the little boy out of the water and that's why we are here at the creek because he loves it,” says Jackson. “So, it’s a little hard right now honestly.”

The city-owned swimming pools and splash pads won’t open until the city's water supply is at 70%. Right now, it's at 57.1%, leaving a lot of parents with nowhere to take their kids.

“We probably plan on traveling to Tulsa for their big water parks because that's the only alternative we have,” says Jackson.

The city says if the area doesn't get any rain any time soon it could move into phase four of water restrictions mid to late June.

