City of Bartlesville enters into phase 3 of water restrictions

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Washington County has been in a drought for months. Recently, the city of Bartlesville has started implementing water restrictions in phases. Today, the city moved into phase three of water restrictions.

Outdoor water use is now limited to one day a week.

There will also not be any more written warnings for first violations and there will be reduced water pressure. But Monty Cunningham isn’t worried about the new restrictions.

“That didn’t bother me just a cattle,” says Cunningham.

“It’s affecting my cattle. My pond is really low and I’m going to have to start selling I suppose. if we don’t get some rain.”

The city says water rates from phase two will remain. However, if the city is still in phase three in early main, the city council will vote to approve increased water rates

As of now, the splash pads will also stay closed until the county gets what everyone is hoping for, rain.

