Bartlesville City Council approves water conservation measures

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Counties all across the state have suffered from a severe drought for months, including Washington County.

As a result, Bartlesville City Councilors approved two water conservation measures Monday night.

One makes amendments to some of the city's water shortage plan. The other approved resolutions declaring a potential water shortage exists and implementing the stage two emergency water rate adjustments.

This means splash pads will remain closed until the water supply reaches 70% and households who use more than 10,000 gallons a month will see rates increase.

These efforts were approved in order to conserve water as the city water supply is at 60%.

The Director of Water Utilities Terry Lauritsen says if Washington County doesn't see any rain, the water shortage could become critical by mid-June.

