TULSA, Okla — With tensions on the rise regarding immigration, many communities are preparing for the worst.

Organizations like the YWCA are at the ready to help those in need of assistance when it comes to all things immigration.

Gloria Arias is a Tulsa resident.

She said the discourse on things from birthright, immmigration and deportation has caused a wave of fear.

“We’re worried," she said. "There’s a lot of fear in families, parents, children.”

She said while it is scary for many to think about all the discourse surrounding immigration, she said it’s more important to stay prepared.

“I think it’s important to stay alert," she said. "Have a plan A, a plan B.”

2News Oklahoma's Isabel Flores reached out to the YWCA to find out how immigrants can protect themselves and what their rights are when it comes to being questioned about their immigration status.

BANDING TOGETHER: Organizations advocate for immigrant community

Robin Sherman is the YWCA Director of Legal Services.

“If you're in a situation with ICE, you can ask, 'Am I free to leave? Am I being detained?'" said Sherman. "If they say you're free to leave, or you're not being detained, just quietly and safely, leave that situation.”

She said protecting yourself is different depending on where you are.

When you are at home, she said to do two main things:

"You should not open the door," she said. "You should request that they show you a judicially-signed warrant for it if they're asking to come into your home or search your home."

She said if someone is detained in public, whether that's school or work, people can also protect themselves in different ways.

"If you're confronted in a public space, they still need probable cause to search your person," said Sherman. "You never have to consent to a search of your person."

The YWCA Chief Executive Officer Julie Davis said this issue has a huge effect on the city.

“I think one of the things that people just don't realize is how many people you know some of these things are impacting," she said. "You have people from Ukraine who have found a safe haven here in Tulsa from the war for the last couple of years who are feeling worried about whether or not they'll be able to have legal status here in the United States in the coming, months and years."

She also said refugees from Afghanistan and Venezuelans with temporary protected status are also feeling the brunt of the discussion on immigration.

“I think, that we're very privileged to be in a position where we can provide accurate information to the public," said Robin Davis. "To assist people in their immigration journey, whatever that may be.”

“Banding together helps because there’s support, information, people feel like they’re not alone," said Gloria Arias.

She said she is hopeful that people will come together for the greater good.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

