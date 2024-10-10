BACK HOME: Oklahoma Task Force 1 returns to Tulsa after Helene

TULSA, Okla. — Members of Oklahoma Task Force 1 are home. On Sept. 25, they hit the road to Florida, preparing to help in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

When disaster strikes, states call on task forces from around the country to come help. Oklahoma often gets the call.

Justin Ellington, the task force leader, told 2 News, they are happy to help.

“I think it’s inherent in all first responders is that giving mentality, wanting to provide service to the public,” Ellington said, “It doesn’t just stay isolated to Oklahoma … met some of the finest people you could ever meet.”

The task force's first call was to Florida, where they spent just a few days. They slept in a Tampa hotel and had easy access to water and food. After a few days in the Sunshine State, the Tar Heel State came calling.

Once they got to North Carolina, things got a little more challenging, with a lot less resources

“There was no running water,” Ellington said, “We stayed outside, on cots the first couple days.”



Members of the task force had to make do with what they had. Luckily, Ellington said, a daycare opened their facility for a bit of shelter. The Oklahoma Standard had to prevail to accomplish the mission.

“The devastation that we saw in North Carolina reminded me of those tornadoes, but on a greater scale,” Ellington said, “it was like a F5 tornado only worse.”

While one group from Oklahoma is home, another is staging in Florida for the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

